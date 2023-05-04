MET Gala 2023: Here's everything you need to know

MET Gala isn't just an event; it is a statement, an entourage of fashion connoisseurs, and the essence of the entertainment industry's exclusivity. The elite event graced by A-list stars from all around the globe managed to get the internet hooked with the attendees' immaculate style statements. While social media platforms are flooded with pictures from the main event and the after-party, here are some of the most iconic stars and their ode to the fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld, at this year's MET Gala.

What is MET Gala, and why is there so much hype around it?

Before we began, MET Gala or MET Ball, is an event popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event and is also called "fashion's biggest night." It is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. What makes the glamorous gathering of Hollywood elites prestigious is its highly sought-after invitation which is only given to relevant people.

When does MET Gala take place?

For all fashion lovers, summertime doesn't begin until the event takes place. Held annually in the first week of May, which marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit hosted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, MET Gala is the highlight of the year for many celebrities. The 2023 MET Gala was held on May 1st.

Who runs the event?

When Beyoncé said Who runs the world? Girls! She wasn't lying. The highly-acclaimed event is presided and organized by Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and is credited with revolutionizing the event. Wintour has been looking over Met Gala since 1995. Each year, the 73-year-old British journalist cherry-picks the hosts for the night. This year, Vogue announced that Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Wintour will be hosting and entertaining the guests.

What was this year's theme?

Paying tribute to late fashion mogul, Karl Lagerfeld, the theme for 2023 was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Lagerfeld is known to be the creative head designer of many top-notch brands including French fashion house Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Patou, and Chloé before he joined Chanel in 1983.

Celebrities who graced the MET stairs

Although the event is tight and exclusive, there were a number of stars that showed up. Here are some of the guests that ascended the stairs while galore photographers captured all their glamorous glimpses.

One uninvited guest, a rather usual one that was small in size but big in influence, made a surprising entry. Follow to find out!

Anne Hathaway

Starting off with the Ocean's 8 diva, Hathaway looked stunning in her Versace dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Cardi B

The American rapper understood the assignment and showed up chic but with a touch of goth. Cardi's gray hair and her spectacular black dress made her one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Dua Lipa

The Levitating singer had everybody levitating with her ethereal beauty. One of the hosts of the night, Lipa paid homage to Lagerfeld by turning up as a Chanel bride.

When Marilyn Monroe said Diamonds are a girl's best friend, Lipa took it seriously.

Doja Cat

If your name is Doja Cat, you gotta live up to that. Not only her name, but Doja's style is also unique. The 27-year-old rapper-singer had a peculiar way to pay tribute to Lagerfeld and dressed as the late designer's deliciously spoiled feline, Choupette. Everything about the Streets singer's Oscar de la Renta dress screamed elegance.

Kim Kardashian

There MET Gala looks incomplete without Kim and that's a fact. The business mogul who wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday' dress last year, left yet another impression on the audience with her Schiaparelli pearly look.

Kylie Jenner

Youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan but definitely the most famous sister, 'King' Kylie turned heads when she matched the MET carpets with her multi-colored Jean Paul Gaultier couture. Jenner exuded boss "lady in red" vibes.

Kendall Jenner

Second youngest of the Kar-Jen clan and the most famous model in the world, Kenny did not come to play. The supermodel broke the internet with her glittery look.

Alia Bhatt

The reigning queen of Bollywood made her MET debut this year and stayed true to her roots by doing " something that felt authentic and proudly made in India." Wearing a Prabal Gurung dress "made with a 100,000 pearls," Bhatt was "proud" to wear the breath-taking dress for her first MET.