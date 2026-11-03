Commander Karachi Logistics Major General Rashid Mahmood dies of ‘Heart Attack’

KARACHI – Major General Rashid Mahmood has died after a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Mahmood, serving as Commander Karachi Logistics Area, was reportedly admitted in critical condition to Tabba Heart Institute in Azizabad, Karachi’s District Central, where he breathed his last.

A member of the 84th Long Course with a previous association with 29 Cavalry. He reportedly held the appointment of Commander Karachi Logistics Area at the time of his death.

Social media users are sharing emotional tributes online to remember the deceased.