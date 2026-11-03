Ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s Wife granted Khula as Court dissolves Marriage

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s marriage comes to an end after his wife, Humaira Tayyaba, gets a khula decree from the Islamabad family court, in the wake of unsuccessful attempts to reconcile the couple.

The development brought the former Jamaat-e-Islami senator’s marital relationship into the public spotlight after the court formally ordered the dissolution of the marriage.

Family Court Judge Ambreen Iqbal issued the decree in favour of Humaira Tayyaba after examining her position and the outcome of reconciliation proceedings. Humaira made it clear that she was unwilling to continue living with her husband and had firmly decided against resuming their marital relationship.

In her statement before the court, she expressed strong aversion to continuing the marriage and refused to return to her husband. The court observed that efforts to resolve the differences between the two parties had failed, leaving no possibility of reconciliation under the circumstances.

After unsuccessful reconciliation proceedings, the judge approved Humaira Tayyaba’s request for khula and ordered the dissolution of her marriage to Mushtaq Ahmed.

The family court also addressed financial matters arising from the proceedings, declaring that neither party had any outstanding claim against the other concerning Haq Mehr, or dower. The case had also involved requests relating to maintenance for minor children, educational and other expenses of unmarried daughters, and additional relief. However, the court dismissed these remaining claims after Humaira Tayyaba withdrew them during the proceedings.

The judge further directed that certified copies of the khula decree be forwarded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed and the relevant Union Council for the necessary legal formalities. The ruling marks formal dissolution of the couple’s marriage through the judicial process of khula, which allows a Muslim woman to seek termination of her marriage through a court.