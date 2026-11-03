TikToker Mr Patlu gets Protective Bail amid Fears of ‘Police Encounter’

ISLAMABAD – TikToker Mr Patlu has secured legal relief as Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him protective bail amid concerns over his possible arrest and allegations that he could be targeted in staged police encounter.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar approved TikToker’s protective bail until November 10, directing him to approach the relevant court before the deadline to pursue further legal relief.

The development comes amid legal proceedings linked to the controversial mehndi ceremony in Sialkot, where a deadly stampede sparked public outrage and prompted police action against the event’s organisers.

Mr Patlu appeared before Islamabad High Court in a wheelchair, accompanied by his legal counsel, Barrister Qasim Nawaz. During the hearing, his lawyer challenged allegations surrounding the organisation of the mehndi event, arguing that the ceremony had been arranged after obtaining a formal No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant authorities.

His counsel maintained that ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order at the gathering were responsibilities of the local administration. He further argued that Mr Patlu was not present at the venue when the incident unfolded, claiming that the TikToker was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital at the time.

The hearing also brought serious concerns about Mr Patlo’s personal safety before the court. His lawyer expressed fears that the TikToker could be targeted in an alleged staged police encounter involving the Crime Control Department (CCD). The apprehension was raised as part of the defence’s arguments and remains an allegation, with no judicial finding establishing that such an encounter was being planned.

After arguments, Islamabad High Court granted protective bail, allowing Mr Patlo an opportunity to seek appropriate legal remedies before the competent court. The relief is temporary and does not amount to an acquittal or a decision on the allegations arising from the Sialkot incident.

The legal battle follows a tragic crowd surge linked to Mr Patlu’s mehndi celebrations in Sialkot, which resulted in fatalities and injuries and triggered a criminal investigation. The incident prompted questions about crowd management, security arrangements and the responsibilities of both the event organisers and local authorities.

While the defence insists that the required permission had been obtained, reports surrounding the incident have raised questions about the status of the event’s NOC. The competing claims have yet to be conclusively established in court.