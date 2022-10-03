Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
12:09 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
TikToker Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries after her marriage news.

From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.

This time around, Hareem has left the netizens intrigued as her latest video is proof of the buzzing nightlife.

In the video, a dancer can be spotted who is all glammed up as she sways and dances on the beat flawlessly. With her sizzling dance moves, Shah captures the moment whilst sitting in a restaurant.

The belly dancer is definitely leaving her audience mesmerized and people in the audience are thoroughly entertained, including Shah.

