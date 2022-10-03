Karachi or Lahore? Which Pakistani city's food England captain Moeen Ali liked?
Web Desk
05:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Karachi or Lahore? Which Pakistani city's food England captain Moeen Ali liked?
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – England won the seven-match T20I series, played in Karachi and Lahore, against Pakistan after they bagged a clinical 67 runs victory over the hosts in final game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Punjab’s capital.

England skipper Moeen Ali appeared in a press talks after winning the series where he encountered various questions about security, fans response and definitely about traditional Pakistani food while here.

Responding to a question, Ali drew a comparison between foods he was offered during his stay in Karachi and Lahore

He praised the Karachi foods, calling them “very nice” but when it came to Lahore he expressed disappointment.

“I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore, Karachi was really nice. Everything’s nice but this time I found it a little bit disappointing maybe because I lost my tastebuds a bit,” he replied.

The T20I series was historic one as it was for the first time in 17 years that England team visited Pakistan.  

PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs to win ... 11:15 PM | 2 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – England beat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh and the last game of the T20I series at Lahore's Gaddafi ...

More From This Category
Ex-wife pays tribute to Aamir Liaquat
11:19 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh ...
09:18 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Pakistan team departs for T20I tri-series in New ...
07:17 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar's workout video takes the internet by ...
08:20 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
12:09 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist goes ...
03:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million to settle SEC crypto charge
09:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr