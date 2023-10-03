Islamabad weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting dry conditions across most parts of the country including federal capital Islamabad for the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the hot weather, Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the city in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 29°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 88, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach extreme northern parts of the country.

PMD said dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan during night.