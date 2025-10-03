Trump sets deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire deal or face ‘consequences’

US President Donald Trump has given Palestinian resistance group Hamas a deadline to accept the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump stated that Hamas has until Sunday 6 PM to sign the agreement, warning that failure to comply will bring severe consequences. He added that signing would also save the lives of Hamas fighters.

The US President urged civilians in Gaza City to evacuate to safer areas.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a 20-point Gaza peace plan with the Israeli Prime Minister, claiming support from Muslim and Arab states.

However, Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman stressed that several points require clarification, particularly regarding Israeli troop withdrawal.

Pakistan’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said Trump’s 20 points are not identical to those agreed upon by eight Muslim nations, noting alterations were made.

Dar emphasized that the original Muslim bloc draft should remain the focus, as Gaza’s people are suffering from hunger while global institutions fail to secure peace.