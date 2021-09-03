Late Nazia Hassan's husband files Rs1B damages suit against Zohaib

Late Pakistani pop diva Nazia Hassan’s husband Mirza Ishtiaq Baig has filed a Rs1 billion damages suit against his brother-in-law Zohaib Hassan.

In his petition to the Sindh High Court (SHC), Baig said that Zohaib levelled baseless allegations against him and talked contemptuously about him in an interview to a private TV channel.

Mirza said that Nazia fought against cancer for a long time, but even then Zohaib declared his death unnatural in his interview. He said that British authorities had issued a death certificate for Nazia, but Zohaib was levelling baseless allegations against him and talking about him contemptuously. He asked the court to stop Zohaib from speaking against him.

Mirza has also said in his petition that Zohaib should apologise over his remarks and pay him Rs1 billion damages for tarnishing his reputation.