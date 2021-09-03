Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 September 2021
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 September 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109800 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,294, and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,649.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Karachi PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Islamabad PKR 109850 PKR 1,515
Peshawar PKR 109900 PKR 1,515
Quetta PKR 109950 PKR 1,515
Sialkot PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Attock PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Gujranwala PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Jehlum PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Multan PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Bahawalpur PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Gujrat PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Nawabshah PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Chakwal PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Hyderabad PKR 109950 PKR 1,515
Nowshehra PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Sargodha PKR 109800 PKR 1,515
Faisalabad PKR 109900 PKR 1,515
Mirpur PKR 109800 PKR 1,515

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 September ...
08:40 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 September ...
08:44 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 August 2021
08:43 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 August 2021
08:44 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 August 2021
08:42 AM | 29 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 August 2021
08:42 AM | 28 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shifted to ICU
07:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr