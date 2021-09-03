Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 September 2021
10:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109800 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,294, and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,649.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Karachi
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Islamabad
|PKR 109850
|PKR 1,515
|Peshawar
|PKR 109900
|PKR 1,515
|Quetta
|PKR 109950
|PKR 1,515
|Sialkot
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Attock
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Jehlum
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Multan
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Gujrat
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Chakwal
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109950
|PKR 1,515
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Sargodha
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109900
|PKR 1,515
|Mirpur
|PKR 109800
|PKR 1,515
