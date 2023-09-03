Heavy rains may force ACC to move Super Four matches of Asia Cup out of Colombo

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is said to have been considering Dambulla or Hambantota as the alternate venue as heavy rain in Colombo could affect the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

With parts of Colombo being flooded and the R. Premadasa Stadium having drainage issues, the tournament broadcaster has requested for a change in venue.

After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments.

Considering the logistical nightmare - including accommodation for four teams and broadcasters, let alone fans - a final decision on the issue will be taken by Tuesday.

Should the next stage be moved out of Colombo, the India-Pakistan game on September 10 will be the second successive game between the arch-rival that will not be played in front of a full house.