OPPO donates Rs6.2 million for Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund
Web Desk
10:11 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
LAHORE - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OPPO Pakistan George Long called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs6.2 million cheque for PM's COVID-19 Relief fund here on Saturday. 

Mr George Long, said: “The nation's healthcare departments are playing an active role in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 and providing their 100% in this regard. In the current political atmosphere, which values obedience as well as competence, we appreciate the government officials who are playing their significant role to deal with the pandemic”.

OPPO had already taken the requisite measures for the security of its employees, customers and the general public as a whole. "The company is also trying to spread awareness of COVID-19 amongst the masses through their digital media platforms to facilitate the communities to cope with this pandemic," the CEO added.

He handed over the cheque of Rs5 million contributed by the company and an additional amount of Rs 1.2 million raised by the help of their employees for the cause.

PM Khan appreciated the donations from OPPO Pakistan.

