Pakistan‑led Iran-US Cease‑Fire Talks come to standstill

ISLAMABAD – Tensions between US and Iran intensified as Pakistan-led mediation efforts come to a standstill. Despite back-channel communications, Iranian authorities have yet to formally respond to cease-fire proposals or dialogue invitations.

The stalemate comes amid heavy military exchanges, including downing of US fighter jets, and raises concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies.

Diplomatic efforts to stop escalating conflict between Iran and US have hit major roadblock after Tehran rejected a proposed cease-fire and refused to meet American officials for talks in Islamabad, according to reports released Friday.

Iran informed mediators that it will not participate in negotiations with US representatives in Pakistan’s capital, describing Washington’s demands as unacceptable. The development effectively stalled attempts by regional powers, including Pakistan, to broker a pause in hostilities.

Washington earlier proposed 48-hour cease-fire earlier this week through friendly third country. An informed source said the proposal came as tensions continued to rise and U.S. forces in the region faced increasing challenges. The cease-fire proposal followed a reported strike on a US military depot on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait. Despite diplomatic overtures, Iran did not issue a written response and instead signaled its stance by continuing heavy attacks.

Trump claimed that Iran approached Washington seeking a cease-fire. Tehran strongly denied the claim, insisting it has made no such request.

As the war enters its second month, the conflict is increasingly shaking global markets. Iran’s control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital energy corridors, raised fears about disruptions to global supplies of oil, natural gas, and fertilizer, while also affecting international air travel.

In an attempt to reduce tensions, China and Pakistan unveiled a five-point peace plan earlier this week. The proposal calls for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and non-military infrastructure, including energy facilities and desalination plants.

Iran, laid out its own conditions for peace, demanding a complete withdrawal of US military forces from bases across the Middle East and compensation for damage caused to civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

Turkey, Egypt, are also exploring ways to mediate the conflict due to their diplomatic ties with the Trump administration. However, reports suggest that Qatar has resisted pressure from the United States and regional allies to formally take on the role of mediator.