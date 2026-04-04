Islamabad United vs RawalPindiz: Rain delays PSL 11 Thriller at Gaddafi

ISLAMABAD – Rain forced dramatic delay in toss for the PSL 11 clash featuring three-time champions Islamabad United taking on debutants RawalPindiz at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Despite relentless downpours, the ground staff battled the elements, working tirelessly to drain water and prepare the pitch for what promises to be a match for the ages. Earlier, RawalPindiz gave fans a glimpse of the rain-soaked venue on social media, with dark clouds hovering ominously—a cinematic backdrop for this historic first encounter between the two sides.

Weather forecasts only added to the tension: just 30 minutes before the toss at 6:00 PM local time, the probability of rain stood at 49%, sparking concern among fans. Relief came as the likelihood dropped sharply to 2% by 7:00 PM and remained negligible through midnight, keeping hopes alive for a full game.

This match is more than just a contest; it’s a historic showdown. The debutants are determined to record their maiden victory, while Islamabad United is fiercely competing for a top-two finish in the PSL 11 standings.

Islamabad United vs RawalPindiz Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green, Mohammad Salman Mirza

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Cole McConchie, Usman Khawaja, Saad Masood

More updates to follow…