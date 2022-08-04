#Ashura 2022 – #Banks to remain closed on August 8, 9

01:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday announced a two-day holiday for banks across the country on the occasion of Ashura (Muharram 9-10).

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 8 and 9 August (Monday and Tuesday) being 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, 1444 AH on the occasion of Ashura," an SBP statement read.

A day earlier, the federal government on Wednesday announced two public holidays in view of the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

A notification from the Cabinet Division was issued which said Prime Minister is pleased to declare 8th to 9 August, 2022 as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made from the start of the first Islamic months as the mourning processions of Muharram were taken out amid tight security in which mourners paid tributes to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam (AS) and his companions.

Law enforcers have also beefed up security at all the entry and exit points, especially keeping strict vigilance on the people entering major cities.

Patrolling teams have been deployed at various sensitive points in order to maintain peace and security during Muharram, while snap checking was being conducted at different places.

