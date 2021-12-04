Pakistani stars express disgust and disappointment over Sialkot lynching

05:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
The nation is in deep shock after an enraged mob lynched and publicly burned the body of a Sri Lankan sports equipment factory manager on Friday over alleged blasphemy in eastern Pakistan.  

Priyantha Kumara was accused by factory workers of desecrating posters bearing the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

The mob descended on the factory on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road and police arrested 13 suspects, with dozens detained according to officials.

Masses were left outraged over the sickening incident that was widely condemned by Pakistan’s military and political leadership, prominent social and religious figures and civil society members.

The gruesome clips, which started rounds on the internet on Friday, show the mob beating the victim to death while chanting slogans against blasphemy.

Pakistani celebrities have also condemned the horrific killing and spoke up against the radicalisation on their social media handles.

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Ushna Shah, Gohar Rasheed, Mansha Pasha, Asim Azhar and many more expressed their disappointment.

Celebrities sparkle at James Bond-themed party in Karachi
04:33 PM | 4 Dec, 2021

