Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 December 2021
08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 December 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 116,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 91,390 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.106,610.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Karachi PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Islamabad PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Peshawar PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Quetta PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Sialkot PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Attock PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Gujranwala PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Jehlum PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Multan PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Bahawalpur PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Gujrat PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Nawabshah PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Chakwal PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Hyderabad PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Nowshehra PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Sargodha PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Faisalabad PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475
Mirpur PKR 116,300 PKR 1,475

