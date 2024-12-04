Azma Bokhari remains unhurt in Lahore Canal Road car accident

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari remained unhurt in a car accident in Lahore on Wednesday.

Her car met an accident on Lahore’s busy Canal Road when she was going to the Punjab University to attend a ceremony. Reports said three vehicle, including Azma’s car, collided near Jail Road Underpass.

Reports said the car ahead of the provincial minister’s vehicle was being driven by a woman, and due to her sudden braking, three cars collided with each other.

The information minister however remained safe in the accident.