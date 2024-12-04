Sindh government announces winter holidays for schools and colleges

The Sindh government has officially announced winter holidays for all educational institutions, including both government and private schools and colleges, across the province.

The holidays will commence on December 22, 2024, and continue until December 31, 2024. Educational institutions will reopen on January 1, 2025, as per the notification approved by the Sindh Education Department’s steering committee.

The decision to declare the 10-day winter break comes in response to prevailing harsh weather conditions. A formal notification regarding the holidays is expected to be issued next week, providing official confirmation to all stakeholders.

In comparison, Punjab’s government has already announced a longer winter break for its schools and colleges. Educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with the reopening scheduled for January 11, 2025. This was confirmed in a public statement by Punjab Schools Secretary Khalid Nazir Watoo.

The contrasting holiday durations highlight regional approaches to seasonal breaks in Pakistan, catering to local weather conditions and administrative priorities.