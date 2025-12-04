Naqvi hands over extradition document for Shehzad Akhbar, Adil Raja to UK envoy

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has formally called on the United Kingdom to assist in the extradition of Pakistani nationals involved in spreading anti-state propaganda from abroad.

The request was made during a significant meeting with British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, in Islamabad.

In addition to the anti-propaganda issue, discussions also revolved around the repatriation of Pakistani citizens living unlawfully in the UK. Pakistan handed over extradition documentation for Shehzad Akbar and Adil Raja, individuals wanted by the Pakistani authorities, urging their swift transfer back to Pakistan.

Naqvi emphasized that while Pakistan strongly supports freedom of expression, the growing threat posed by fake news was a serious concern for nations worldwide.

He made it clear that no country could permit individuals residing in foreign nations to undermine and defame its state institutions.

The interior minister further highlighted that Pakistan had already launched the extradition process through its Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

He stressed that the country would greatly appreciate Britain’s cooperation in facilitating the return of individuals involved in harmful propaganda against Pakistan.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss broader aspects of the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, including security cooperation and other shared interests.

The session was attended by Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior government officials.