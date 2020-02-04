TECNO to launch real time cricket challenge 2020
Web Desk
05:03 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
TECNO to launch real time cricket challenge 2020
TECNO to launch real time cricket challenge 2020
Share

LAHORE - TECNO, a leading mobile phone brand, with many of its successful campaigns has bagged many achievements in the previous year. Due to immense popularity and the profuse feedback of TECNO's online activity 'Barey game ka Bara Khiladi', the brand is all set to bring another exciting offline activity for its users.

Taking into account Pakistani’s love for cricket and an upcoming PSL season TECNO has geared up itself once again for the next level of a campaign. The upcoming campaign will be a feast for offline customers. TECNO is going to hold a cricket challenge in some of the well-known universities of Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad

Regarding this upcoming campaign, General Manager TECNO mobile Pakistan, Creek Maa said, “We as a brand took the initiative of bringing new ideas and opportunities in the realm of smartphones. Pakistanis passion and enthusiasm for cricket are axiomatic. Considering this, TECNO is once again ready to collaborate with some of the famous cricket stars and ready to flabbergast the audience.”

Tecno team will be visiting the selected Universities one day before the Main event, interested candidate will have to enroll themselves on TECNO T-spot to participate in the cricket challenge. Only the registered candidates will get a chance to meet cricket superstars and win exciting prices. However, the names of the cricketers involved are yet to be disclosed.

With the previous engaging campaign like TECNO Blue Chalk, the brand made the fastest ramp-up in the Pakistani smartphone market. Nevertheless, no other campaign matches the thrill which Cricket Superstar created. By the outmost response coming from the consumers, the brand is encouraged and all set to break popularity records with forthcoming Cricket Superstar campaign.

More From This Category
TECNO to launch real time cricket challenge 2020
05:03 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Pakistan's second hand mobile phone industry ...
04:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Panasonic launches first ever detachable drum ...
06:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan
03:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Prince Pearl launches 800cc car in Pakistan; ...
07:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan 
09:47 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel Viccaji’s wedding
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr