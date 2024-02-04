Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 4, 2024

Web Desk
08:38 AM | 4 Feb, 2024
Daily Horoscope – February 4, 2024

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day demands a very brainy and intelligent thinking for tackling all issues bat workplace. To become a successful businessman, you have to be more focused and determined. Stay progressed and motivated in life.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you have faced the toughest time in life but remain calm and composed in future. Spare time for all friends and family members. Be bold and blunt in life. Share alms and charity among the poor to gain spiritual gains and calmness.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to be a stronger and sensible man to face all odds and challenges of life. Try to forget all past’s obstacles and odds of life but plan wisely and sensibly for the academic preparation. Stay committed and thrilled. Set out for a new journey and take all friends for chill.  

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you seem to be in confusion and conflict to decide the best and the worst of the life with courage and fortitude. Do realize your strengths and weaknesses as a individual. Stay blessed and progressive as a whole. Be proactive and alert in life.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to be patient and keep going as you get closer to achieving your long-term goal, both in your personal and professional life. Your married life will bring prosperity and happiness to your life. Feel happy and contented. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be helping in trial. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. Be economical and frugal.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you have to realize the contribution of spouse. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Stay motivated and thrilled. Love to all who supported and motivated in every mission.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have to move ahead and mark your set goals to achieve with pride. Keep pace with life and enjoy precious moments of life. Stay connected with old buddies and take the best decisions for upcoming life. Be bold and face others as realist.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you always seek happiness and pleasure as an asset of life. Start realizing your mistakes and blunders as a human. You have committed many mistakes and errors in past and seek a new prospect of life. Stay serious and solemn while being assigned tasks. Be committed and self-confident in life.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you have to be certain and confirmed in all financial affairs. Stay determined and stick to the tasks assigned. Keep smiling whenever you find odds and challenges of life. Remain positive and vigilant whenever you find criticism from the superiors.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have been striving for a matured and sensible outlook of social life. Be positive and determined to restart new business and stock exchange profiting offers. Be obedient and remain calm with elders and the parents.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you have to be more logical and calculated in business ventures. Try to be more conscious and keen to study market tilt and clients’ mindset. Feel relaxed and enjoy leisure time with family members. Be positive and practical minded.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                      ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.73 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 4, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: