Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five runs to qualify for U19 World Cup semi-final

Web Desk
09:48 AM | 4 Feb, 2024
Pakistan secured a thrilling victory over Bangladesh by five runs in their second Super Six encounter in Benoni, South Africa, on Sunday, ensuring their berth in the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup semi-finals.

Under the leadership of Saad Baig, Pakistan showcased a stellar performance to defend a modest total of 155, thus earning a spot in the U19 World Cup semi-finals. 

This triumph follows the successful campaigns of India, Australia, and South Africa, who had already secured their places in the final four of the competition the previous day.

The 17-year-old prodigy, Ubaid Shah, once again proved his mettle by claiming five wickets, while Ali Raza contributed significantly with three crucial dismissals. Mohammad Zeeshan delivered the final blow, clinching the last wicket and sealing Pakistan’s remarkable victory over the Tigers.

Notably, Pakistan remains undefeated in the tournament with five consecutive wins. They asserted their dominance by triumphing over Afghanistan, Nepal, and New Zealand in the group stage, and later overpowering Ireland and Bangladesh in the Super Six stage.

Pakistan is now set to face South Africa in the semi-finals, while India will clash against Australia in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Web Desk

