Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 with #MeriVaccineKahani on TikTok

Top Pakistani celebrities took to TikTok to share their COVID vaccine story under the hashtag #MeriVaccineKahani. They urged fans and public to get their vaccines administered to help fight the new COVID variant.

The popular short-form video making app TikTok has joined hands with the Ministry of National Health Services (MNHSRC), kick-starting a campaign #MeriVaccineKahani to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan.

The MNHSRC started the campaign through their own account on TikTok with informative content urging the public to ignore speculations regarding COVID-19. They gave message to follow SOPs to save themselves from any further loss as the country has already suffered a lot in the past two years.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nhsrcpk/video/7041833597837380891?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Top celebrities of the Pakistan entertainment industry, including Haroon Rashid, Junaid Khan, Aijaz Aslam, Taimoor Salahuddin aka Mooroo, Syeda Tooba, and Suzain Fatima joined TikTok to support them and make the #MeriVaccineKahani a success.

Pop singer Haroon used the magic of his voice, asking everyone to get fully vaccinated. While singing, the music icon said that the only way to avoid quarantine was to receive both doses of anti-COVID vaccines. Watch here;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSemagk2C/

Drama actor and singer Junaid Khan explained that vaccines had no side effects. He briefed that his experience with vaccines was great. Even while travelling, he remained safe from the virus. Junaid requested people to get vaccinated to break the chain of transmission of the new variant. Watch here.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSemaoBwc/

Actor and producer Ajaz Aslam became part of #MeriVaccineKahani by sharing his vaccination video. He encouraged people to go and get the COVID vaccine. Watch here.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSemaGNva/

Mooroo, Syeda Tuba and Suzain Fatima also shared their story of vaccines in their own unique way.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSema465k/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSemap4ND/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSemaqPkU/

MNHSRC and the celebrities are giving out an important message through the app that can reach the masses. We certainly hope that fans will listen to their superstars and will get vaccinated.