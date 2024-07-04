Search

Pakistan PM pushes for trilateral engagements with Turkiye-Azerbaijan to boost ties

08:40 AM | 4 Jul, 2024
Pakistan PM pushes for trilateral engagements with Turkiye-Azerbaijan to boost ties
Source: @trpresidency/X

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has proposed tripartite mechanism to boost economic cooperation between Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan. 

The premier proposed for tripartite institutional mechanisms in economic and investment sectors to enhance the trilateral economic and commercial cooperation during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

PM stressed Islamabad's long term ties with Azerbaijan and Turkey, rooted in shared cultural, historical, and religious bonds, as well as mutual respect and support on key issues.

The summit was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Heydar Aliyev, and other leaders.

In his speech, PM Shehbaz hailed inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting at summit level, which he termed a natural progression of the trilateral engagements among the three brotherly Muslim nations.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted excellent trilateral cooperation in political, parliamentary, and defense areas since the first Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the three countries in Baku in 2017.

He also expressed Islamabad's commitment to working with Turkey and Azerbaijan to develop the tripartite cooperation into a strong multifaceted partnership covering all areas of mutual interest, including economics, energy, tourism, culture, education, technology, innovation, healthcare, and environmental cooperation.

