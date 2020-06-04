We are getting all this love because of Samina: Manzar Sehbai

Love, like hope, springs eternal. It knows no age limits, no fading of trust, no physical or mental weaknesses.

Veteran actors Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed had us in awe when they announced that they got married.

They had an intimate, low-key wedding and the duo proved that no matter what the age, love conquers it all!

Nevertheless, two months into marriage, the couple finally came live on Instagram, sharing how it all began.

Sehbai posted a short clip from that session in which he openly showers love upon his newly-wedded wife and said, “All this love we received, all the appreciation you’re talking about, all the praise, it’s all for her and because of her.”

Samina sat beside him, smiling, and couldn’t stop blushing for even a second!

He also revealed that the picture shared was actually a selfie. “That was a selfie! No one was able to guess it but Samina made the frame and we took the picture,” the Alif actor said.

Sehbai further added,”We know we look good together, I’m glad everyone knows it!”

Well, we couldn’t agree more with him! They definitely make the cutest couple in 2020 so far!

