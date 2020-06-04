Tom Cruise 'plans to build Covid-free village' for Mission: Impossible 7 filming

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to build a makeshift village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire so that filming of Mission: Impossible 7 can resume.

Shooting of Mission: Impossible 7 was halted earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also forced the to relocate from Venice to Uk, pushing the film's release date further, from July 2021 to November 2021.

Cruise’s alleged plan is a way to “get things up and moving again.”

Accotding to The Sun, the village will include VIP trailers for the cast - increasing the production’s list of expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast of film also includes Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

The action thriller is now slated to release on November 19, 2021.

