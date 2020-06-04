Tom Cruise 'plans to build Covid-free village' for Mission: Impossible 7 filming

04:33 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Tom Cruise 'plans to build Covid-free village' for Mission: Impossible 7 filming
Share

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to build a makeshift village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire so that filming of Mission: Impossible 7 can resume.

Shooting of Mission: Impossible 7 was halted earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also forced the to relocate from Venice to Uk, pushing the film's release date further, from July 2021 to November 2021.

Cruise’s alleged plan is a way to “get things up and moving again.”

Accotding to The Sun, the village will include VIP trailers for the cast - increasing the production’s list of expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast of film also includes Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

The action thriller is now slated to release on November 19, 2021.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Ertugrul’ actor Ezgi Esma wants to visit ...
01:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Making a pony like Ariana Grande doesn’t mean ...
01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Meera claims she’s writing her autobiography
01:19 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Sakina Samo debunks rumours of her death after ...
07:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Gharidah Farooqi tests positive for COVID-19
07:34 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Sajal Aly wins the audience with her powerful ...
06:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul’ actor Ezgi Esma wants to visit Pakistan and have chai
01:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr