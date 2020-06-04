Sajal Aly wins the audience with her powerful performance in ‘Yeh Dil Mera’

The Pakistani entertainment industry has seen many actors who have achieved the rightful status of being a superstar. One such celebrity, Sajal Aly, has had dozens of awards and phenomenal performances to her credit.

Sajal Aly is not just beautiful and multi-talented, but is exceptionally good at what she does.

From playing Dr.Zubia in Yaqeen Ka Safar, to the chirpy and confident Sasi in O Rangreza and then making a super hit Bollywood debut with Mom, Aly has proved that she is one of our industry’s finest actresses.

Yeh Dil Mera, starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, is currently basking in the success of being Pakistan’s most popular drama at the moment.

Sajal Aly has delivered a power-packed performance in the second last episode, nailing the transition from a “scared” Aina to a strong, independent woman, who’s determined to find out the truth about her past.

Carrying off some highly emotional scenes, Aly literally gave everyone goosebumps with her spectacular performance.

The mystery-thriller has depicted some very unique themes other than the typical narratives seen in all the other dramas.

Ahad Raza Mir and Adnan Siddiqui have been equally good with their roles, but it’s hard to bat an eye each time Sajal is on the screen.

There’s still one more episode to go and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!