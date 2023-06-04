Four dead as truck falls into Neelum River

Tragedy struck on Sunday when a cargo truck en route from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley experienced a catastrophic accident in the Changan area, claiming the lives of at least four individuals.

The ill-fated truck, making its journey from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley, tragically collided in Changan and plunged into the Neelum River.

As word of the accident spread, local residents, rescue personnel, and the Pakistan Army swiftly arrived at the scene, initiating a prompt rescue operation.

Later, the bodies were transported to Muzaffarabad for further arrangements.

Earlier in Neelum Valley, another heartbreaking incident occurred when a jeep plunged into the river, resulting in the tragic drowning of eight members of a single family.

According to the police, all individuals involved in both incidents were from Lahore.