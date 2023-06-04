Hina Rabbani Khar embarks on four-state visit tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is scheduled to embark on official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium from Monday to June 13.

As stated by the Foreign Office spokesperson, her agenda includes high-level meetings to discuss political engagement, as well as cooperation in areas such as development, trade, and climate change.

Additionally, she will have the opportunity to meet with legislators and local business leaders during her visits.

In Belgium, Hina Rabbani Khar’s schedule comprises meetings with members of the European Parliament and senior officials from the European Commission.

In Sweden, the state minister will participate in the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations, where she will serve as a keynote speaker. She will also present Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues of significance and engage in discussions with prominent European decision-makers and experts regarding foreign policy priorities and challenges.