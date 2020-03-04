Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Amir to reunite in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming film

KARACHI - The handsome hunk Rehman and actress Hania Amir will appear on the big screen as leads for the first time together in film Parday Mein Rehne Do.

According to media reports, both actors took part in the shooting of filmmaker and director Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming movie “Parday mein rehne do”, which is undergoing its first phase of shooting in Karachi.

The gorgeous star Hania Amir has previously co-starred alongside Ali Rehman in a supporting role for her debut film “Janaan”. Their new flick is set to be shot in record time and screened for the audiences this year.

