Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Amir to reunite in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming film
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Amir to reunite in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming film
Share

KARACHI - The handsome hunk Rehman and actress Hania Amir will appear on the big screen as leads for the first time together in film Parday Mein Rehne Do.

According to media reports, both actors took part in the shooting of filmmaker and director Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming movie “Parday mein rehne do”, which is undergoing its first phase of shooting in Karachi.

The gorgeous star Hania Amir has previously co-starred alongside Ali Rehman in a supporting role for her debut film “Janaan”. Their new flick is set to be shot in record time and screened for the audiences this year. 

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events
01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to ...
12:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
'King of Comedy' Amanullah dies after prolonged ...
11:46 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child ...
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin ...
01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events
01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr