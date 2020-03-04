Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Amir to reunite in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming film
Share
KARACHI - The handsome hunk Rehman and actress Hania Amir will appear on the big screen as leads for the first time together in film Parday Mein Rehne Do.
According to media reports, both actors took part in the shooting of filmmaker and director Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming movie “Parday mein rehne do”, which is undergoing its first phase of shooting in Karachi.
View this post on Instagram
I love the way you smile. 😀 You get more beautiful every time I see you. 🙋👀 Your smile is magical. ... ✨ You just makes me feel good. ... 👉 You are a great source of inspiration. ...👍 You brighten up my day.☀ @haniaheheofficial 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #yasirnawaz #yasirhussain #yashmagill #urwahocane #ushnashah #neelammuneer #nabeelqureshi #nabeelzuberi #danishtaimoor #kinzahashmi #kubrakhan #iqraaziz #waqarzaka #alizehshah #ayezakhan #ahsankhan #ayeshakhan #aimankhan #ayeshaomar #hareemfarooq #haniaamir #sarakhan #sanamjung #syrashahroz #sanambaloch #sajalaly #sabooraly #sadafkanwal #sabaqamar #zaranoorabbas
The gorgeous star Hania Amir has previously co-starred alongside Ali Rehman in a supporting role for her debut film “Janaan”. Their new flick is set to be shot in record time and screened for the audiences this year.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
-
- PM Imran expresses grief over demise of comedian Amanullah12:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
-
- PSL 2020: Multan Sultans to face Karachi Kings in Lahore’s Gaddaffi ...11:52 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
-
-
-
- Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019