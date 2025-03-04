Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

No entry for helmetless bikers to THESE Karachi roads

KARACHI – Traffic police have decided to ensure implementation of the helmet law in the city in order to tackle the rising number of motorcycle accidents.

An officer of the Karachi traffic police said initially entry of motorcyclists, who are not wearing the helmets, has been banned on three routes.

DIG Traffic said helmetless bikers will not be allowed to use the Metropole to Clifton Bridge, PIDC to Saudi Consulate, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

He said these routes will be made model roads in the first phase and later it will be expanded to other parts of the port city.

The official said the decision has been taken to curb the rising number of motorcycle accidents, adding that a special awareness campaign will be launched during Ramazan to educate the bike riders about the importance of wearing helmets.

He warned that strict action will be taken against helmetless riders after Ramazan, adding that heavy fines will be imposed on those violating the laws.

Furthermore, traffic officials will be provided with modern locking systems, which will allow the bike riders to unlock their two-wheelers only after showing their helmets.

The DIG Traffic explained that wherever a motorcycle is parked, a lock will be put on it. The rider will only be allowed to unlock it after wearing a helmet.

Our Correspondent

