Ali Zafar's latest Instagram post is giving us major style goals

Asma Malik
02:56 PM | 4 May, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistani famed artist Ali Zafar has received praise from fans after he shared an adorable photo wearing shalwar kameez from self-isolation. The Channo singer turned to social media and shared the adorable photo donning the traditional attire. He posted the same photo on Instagram and Twitter simultaneously with the caption “Shalwar Qameez aur selfie (Shalwar Qameez and selfie).”

Fans showered love and praises on him shortly after he posted the photo. Recently, Ali Zafar, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, shared a video with steps for people to follow every morning to ward off stress during the quarantine.

The singer had also shared a helpful tip for people facing mental stress during the coronavirus lockdown and the video of him has gone viral on the internet.

The singer and his family also threw a special Easter lunch for their house staff, who have been in quarantine with them since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

