Ali Zafar's latest Instagram post is giving us major style goals
LAHORE - Pakistani famed artist Ali Zafar has received praise from fans after he shared an adorable photo wearing shalwar kameez from self-isolation. The Channo singer turned to social media and shared the adorable photo donning the traditional attire. He posted the same photo on Instagram and Twitter simultaneously with the caption “Shalwar Qameez aur selfie (Shalwar Qameez and selfie).”
Fans showered love and praises on him shortly after he posted the photo. Recently, Ali Zafar, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, shared a video with steps for people to follow every morning to ward off stress during the quarantine.
The singer had also shared a helpful tip for people facing mental stress during the coronavirus lockdown and the video of him has gone viral on the internet.
instagram.com/p/B98zit6FGVp/
View this post on Instagram
I wrote this song when I was 16 and finally recorded it in Coke studio season 2. We are not the only or the first ones to be confused with questions regarding the purpose of our existence. Man has been asking these questions since it’s conception. Question is how open and tolerant are we to each other’s interpretation of the “truth”. Link to full song in my BIO. #nahinrenahin
The singer and his family also threw a special Easter lunch for their house staff, who have been in quarantine with them since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
