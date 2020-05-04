Mehwish Hayat believes eyes never lie
KARACHI - Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has said that those eyes are the real windows to the soul. Mehwish Hayat turned to Instagram and treated her fans with an adorable photo.
Flashing her eyes on the camera, Mehwish wrote, “The eyes Chico, they never lie..” She further added, “eyes are the window to the soul.” The beautiful post has gained multiple likes from her followers. Mehwish Hayat has been using her Instagram account to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic since the outbreak erupted in the country.
Tum samandar ki baat krty ho,— چوھدری جہانزیب (@ChJahanzaibAli1) May 2, 2020
Log Aankho'n mn doob jaty hn😍
اوہ تیری— Qamar Shahzad (@qamar4everyone) May 2, 2020
Pride of Pakistan 💚🇵🇰❤️— Haroon Khan Alps (@Haroonk42096198) May 2, 2020
Zbrdst dear.💖❤💖❤— Z A Qureshi (@ZAQureshi10) May 2, 2020
Recently, the JPNA actress, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture of herself which accompanied the message about mental health.
"Being healthy is more than diet and exercise. It also involves what you let into your mind and your heart," she wrote along with hashtag #MentalHealthMatters
Stay home, stay safe!
