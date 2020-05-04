NADRA offices reopen across Pakistan
01:41 PM | 4 May, 2020
NADRA offices reopen across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – All National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices have opened across the country amid fears of coronavirus and calls for social distancing. 

The offices will remain operational from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday.

People coming to visit NADRA offices are being directed to adopt preventive measures while employees are directed to use masks, hang gloves and sanitizers to avoid contracting the virus. Moreover, the officials have been directed to clean biometric identification devices with disinfectant after each use.

NADRA director-general Ameer Azam Durrani has appealed to the citizens to visit the NADRA offices only for issues like biometric verification or alteration in the information.

Those holding NICs for overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan origin cards should make use of online services, he urged, adding that the validity of CNICs expiring in the period from September 2019 to June 2020 have been extended till July 1.

