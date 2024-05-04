Indian hit squad members arrested in Canada over killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

VANCOUVER – Canadian authorities started tightening noose around Indian hit squad and three members have been arrested and charged over the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, a front-runner in the campaign for an independent Sikh state, was gunned down by India near Vancouver. The diplomatic row escalated between Canada and India after Nijjar's killing.

Canadian authorities now apprehended individuals suspected who are said to be commissioned by Narendra Modi led Indian government.

Investigators are also looking into potential connections to three other homicides in Canada, including the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton.

The alleged hit squad members assumed various roles during the attack on Nijjar at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Karan Brar have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in relation to the Nijjar case.

Meanwhile, Candian authorities are expected to provide further details about the investigation later.

