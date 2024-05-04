NYC 'blanket couple' sparks outrage for having sex in busy park (VIDEO)

A young couple was caught engaging in what appeared to be sexual intercourse under a blanket in Battery Park, New York City, in front of other park-goers, including children.

The duo was captured in a clip that went viral on social media, showing the couple moving under the blanket, and people around them were quick to notice the bizarre act.

The clip sparked outrage online, with many questioning the couple's behavior and expressing concern for the children around them.

NYC Blanket Couple

The couple became famous as 'NYC blanket couple' online and some pages even shared the picture of the two.