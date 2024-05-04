Search

ViralWorld

NYC 'blanket couple' sparks outrage for having sex in busy park (VIDEO)

Web Desk
12:38 PM | 4 May, 2024
NYC 'blanket couple' sparks outrage for having sex in busy park (VIDEO)

A young couple was caught engaging in what appeared to be sexual intercourse under a blanket in Battery Park, New York City, in front of other park-goers, including children.

The duo was captured in a clip that went viral on social media, showing the couple moving under the blanket, and people around them were quick to notice the bizarre act.

The clip sparked outrage online, with many questioning the couple's behavior and expressing concern for the children around them. 

NYC Blanket Couple

The couple became famous as 'NYC blanket couple' online and some pages even shared the picture of the two.

‘Sex service available in AC class’ as Pakistan Railways' ticketing system hacked

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:38 PM | 4 May, 2024

NYC 'blanket couple' sparks outrage for having sex in busy park ...

11:52 AM | 4 May, 2024

Indian hit squad members arrested in Canada over killing of Hardeep ...

08:43 PM | 3 May, 2024

Prominent Gaza surgeon dies in Israeli custody

08:12 PM | 3 May, 2024

Four children among 26 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli bombing

07:03 PM | 3 May, 2024

World Press Freedom Award 2024 goes to Palestinian journalists

09:50 PM | 2 May, 2024

Turkey cuts trade ties with Israel amid rising diplomatic tensions

Most viewed

08:55 PM | 1 May, 2024

Another viral video shows women 'misbehaving' with Motorway police ...

10:03 AM | 2 May, 2024

UAE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed breathes his last at 82

09:42 PM | 1 May, 2024

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Prime suspect Goldy Brar shot dead in US

12:18 PM | 2 May, 2024

Girls 'slap, yank and pull hair' in ugly road fight over Instagram ...

09:41 AM | 2 May, 2024

UAE Weather Forecast: Dubai under Orange Alert as heavy rains, ...

01:43 PM | 2 May, 2024

Schools in Saudi Arabia closed as heavy rains flood roads

Advertisement

Latest

01:15 PM | 4 May, 2024

'Khawaja Saad Rafique to be elected PML-N general secretary in CWC session'

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal, 4 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar DD USD 277.25 280.25
Australian Dollar AUD 180.15 182.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Euro EUR 294.15 297.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 302.83 305.33
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.8 348.2

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: