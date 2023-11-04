Gold prices witness upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan