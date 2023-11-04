Gold prices witness upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
