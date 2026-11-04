Petrol Price falls to Rs362 as Pakistan announces Fresh Fuel Relief

ISLAMABAD – Paksitani government on Wednesday announced another cut in fuel prices, bringing petrol down to Rs362 per litre and high-speed diesel to Rs387.81 per litre for November 5, 2026.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), petrol prices have been reduced by Rs7.06 per litre from Rs369.06, while diesel has become cheaper by Rs3.71 from its previous rate of Rs391.52 per litre. The revised prices were announced on Wednesday under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

This marks the second fuel price cut in just three days. Earlier, on November 3, the government reduced petrol prices by Rs5.45 and diesel by Rs3.68 per litre.

Following both adjustments, petrol has become Rs12.51 per litre cheaper, while diesel prices have declined by a total of Rs7.39 per litre.

Meanwhile, international oil prices fell on Wednesday amid uncertainty surrounding the US-Israeli war with Iran and the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections. Brent crude dropped $1.75 to $101.85 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined $1.18 to $94.91 per barrel.

The latest reduction is expected to provide some relief to Pakistani consumers and transport operators, although future prices will remain dependent on international oil market trends and government pricing policies.