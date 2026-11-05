Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 5 November 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on November 5, 2026, as the precious metal held its ground following recent fluctuations in the domestic bullion market.

The price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs426,036 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs365,257.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs426,036 Gold (24K) Per 10 Grams Rs365,257 Gold (22K) Per Tola Rs390,533 Gold (21K) Per Tola Rs373,782 Gold (18K) Per Tola Rs319,527

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs390,533 Rs372,782 Rs319,527 Per Gram Rs33,482 Rs31,960 Rs27,394 Per 10 Grams Rs334,819 Rs319,600 Rs994,067 Per Ounce Rs1,041,403 Rs994,067 Rs852,057

Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.

Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.