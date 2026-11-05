Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 5 November 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on November 5, 2026, as the precious metal held its ground following recent fluctuations in the domestic bullion market.
The price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs426,036 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs365,257.
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold (24K)
|Per Tola
|Rs426,036
|Gold (24K)
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs365,257
|Gold (22K)
|Per Tola
|Rs390,533
|Gold (21K)
|Per Tola
|Rs373,782
|Gold (18K)
|Per Tola
|Rs319,527
Latest Gold Rates
|Gold Weight
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs390,533
|Rs372,782
|Rs319,527
|Per Gram
|Rs33,482
|Rs31,960
|Rs27,394
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs334,819
|Rs319,600
|Rs994,067
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,041,403
|Rs994,067
|Rs852,057
Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.
Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.