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Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 5 November 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Nov 5, 2026
Gold Prices Remain Stable In Pakistan And Global Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on November 5, 2026, as the precious metal held its ground following recent fluctuations in the domestic bullion market.

The price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs426,036 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs365,257.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price
Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs426,036
Gold (24K) Per 10 Grams Rs365,257
Gold (22K) Per Tola Rs390,533
Gold (21K) Per Tola Rs373,782
Gold (18K) Per Tola Rs319,527

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs390,533 Rs372,782 Rs319,527
Per Gram Rs33,482 Rs31,960 Rs27,394
Per 10 Grams Rs334,819 Rs319,600 Rs994,067
Per Ounce Rs1,041,403 Rs994,067 Rs852,057

Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.

Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.

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