Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will be informed for a sudden foreign visit with official team. It is the golden time to avail the promotional chance and move ahead as new worker. Just try to achieve your goals and targets in life. You will have countless opportunities to grow and establish yourself. Be positive and proactive in life.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day may bring you an opportunity to work freely and independently as Supervisor in out of city offices. Select a new team and make them jelled with you as team leader. Be sensible and determined in every task assigned to you.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will feel elated and happy for the family affairs. Keep working and stick to the tasks. Stay positive and define a set goal in life. Be positive and unrewarding in life.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have a new job prospect in the working market. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will to start a new job. Stay clear headed and focused in life.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you have to increase business by strategizing new policies and projects. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Try with the optimum level to relish every free moment of life. Be positive and stay calm whenever you find challenging tasks ahead.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may suffer homesickness but try to control in depression. You should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset. Keep doing new tasks with dedication and commitment.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day will enable you to chalk out life in real essence. Try to control your aggression and stay calm. Chalk out a new and an effective plan for hunting a job in abroad. Be punctual and focused for the tasks ahead. Stay healthy and psotive.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and matured in affairs of life.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your personal life needs strengthening and reliable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be sensible and adopt a calculated attitude in life. Stay blessed and stronger in life.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have start of this day as possible and achievable day. It is possible that you won't achieve the academic progress you want. Your finances will be raised and you may go under debt. Be frugal and sensible to relish free moments of life.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to relax and accomplished after the tasks you completed. You will have to be practical minded and dedicated to shoulder all liabilities from the office and domestic side. Be caring and compassionate with everyone you will deal. Spend free time with friends and family.

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

