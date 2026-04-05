‘Dhurandhar’ star Saumya Tandon’s New Bold Look sets Internet on Fire

Actress Saumya Tandon is once again making waves with her sizzling style and glamorous presence. Getting all praise for her role as Ulfat, the wife of Rahman Dakait in Dhundhar 2, Saumya is turning heads with her latest pictures that have gone viral across social media.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are raving over her elegant and confident look. In the viral photos, Saumya dazzles in a stunning dark green dress. The unique design instantly grabs attention, making her stand out in the crowd.

The dress features a chic one-shoulder pattern, lending her a bold and modern vibe. It also perfectly highlights her figure, giving her an effortlessly glamorous appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

The 41-year old’s hairstyle complements ensemble beautifully, as she left her hair open with a side parting, styled in soft, delicate waves. This adds a touch of classic elegance to her overall look, balancing the boldness of the dress with refined sophistication.

With her flawless styling and confident aura, Saumya Tandon proves yet again why she is a style icon both on-screen and off. Fans can’t stop talking about her stunning green ensemble and the way she brings charisma to every frame she graces.