TECNO launches Camon 50 Pro in Pakistan with AI zoom, underwater photography

KARACHI – TECNO has launched its Camon 50 Pro smartphone in Pakistan, introducing a device focused on photography features, artificial intelligence tools and high-end display specifications.

The company said the handset includes its SuperZoom FlashSnap technology, designed to capture fast-moving subjects with reduced blur. The feature supports up to 3x zoom for motion shots and is assisted by AI-based tools such as Auto Zoom, which tracks subjects, and Best Moment 2.0, which selects optimal frames.

The Camon 50 Pro also features AI-powered 60X Super Zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with greater detail. TECNO said the device is aimed at users interested in travel and outdoor photography.

In addition, the smartphone introduces an underwater photography mode, supported by an IP68/IP69K rating for water and dust resistance.

For low-light imaging, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera setup also includes a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The handset features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver smoother visuals for everyday use.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, the phone comes with 8GB RAM, expandable by an additional 8GB, and 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 6500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

TECNO has also integrated a range of AI-based tools, including image enhancement features and productivity applications such as an AI assistant and note-taking tools.

The Camon 50 Pro is available in Pakistan at a price of Rs85,999, the company said, adding that the device is PTA-approved and supports local mobile networks. It is being offered with a 12+1-month warranty.