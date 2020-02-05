Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year

LAHORE- The Pakistan Super League is just about to kick off and people are super excited.

Amidst the PSL fever, rumours started spreading about Mehwish Hayat being one of the performers for the big event. According to Business Recorder, the actor, along with Mahira Khan, might join Haroon, Ali Azmat and Asim Azhar at the PSL opening.

However, Hayat has taken to Twitter to dismiss those rumours.

Just to clarify, contrary to media reports I can confirm that unfortunately I will not be singing any songs or performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year. Thank you for all the love and lets all enjoy the feast of cricket that PSL will bring ! 🏏 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 3, 2020

The PSL will begin on February 20.

