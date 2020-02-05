Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year

Sheherbano Syed
01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year
Share

LAHORE- The Pakistan Super League is just about to kick off and people are super excited.

Amidst the PSL fever, rumours started spreading about Mehwish Hayat being one of the performers for the big event. According to Business Recorder, the actor, along with Mahira Khan, might join Haroon, Ali Azmat and Asim Azhar at the PSL opening.

However, Hayat has taken to Twitter to dismiss those rumours.

“Just to clarify, contrary to media reports, I can confirm that unfortunately, I will not be singing any songs or performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year," said Hayat. "Thank you for all the love and let's all enjoy the feast of cricket that PSL will bring!”

The PSL will begin on February 20.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own ...
02:09 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Kashmir's continue to suffer and see-saw between ...
01:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL ...
01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to ...
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in ...
01:42 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Punjab government to take action against ...
01:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own beauty brand, Rare
02:09 PM | 5 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr