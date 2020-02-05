Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan from February 13 to 14

ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Pakistan from February 13 to 14.

The Turkish president will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen.

Pakistani businessmen who are interested in a business-to-business (B2B) with the delegates are requested to contact the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

During his visit Erdogan will hold key meetings with the Pakistani leadership to enhance economic cooperation and bilateral ties with the country.