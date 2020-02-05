Pro-Kashmir freedom slogans pop up on taxicabs in New York
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 5 Feb, 2020
Pro-Kashmir freedom slogans pop up on taxicabs in New York
Share

NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York’s yellow taxis displaying “Free Kashmir” signs appeared on the streets and avenues of America’s most populous city as Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan and around the world to express support for Kashmiris and for the exercise of their UN-pledged right to self-determination.

The signs atop the taxis also called for an end to the “genocide, oppression and fascism” in Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under a military lockdown since August 5, which in its wake saw thousands of arrests of Kashmiris and their leaders as well as blockade of all communications in the disputed state.

“We stand with Kashmir”, proclaimed the signs as the taxis rolled around the crowded city streets, especially around the United Nations, the Indian Mission to the UN and the Consulate General.

Such taxis were also seen plying through New York’s iconic Times Square which is usually thronged by tourists from around the world.

The unique demonstration of support for the struggling Kashmiris was sponsored by the Pakistani- and Kashmiri diaspora.

The taxis will continue to carry the “Free Kashmir” sign for the next three days.

More From This Category
Trump faces European Union backlash on Mideast ...
12:16 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
US Senators to vote on President Trump's ...
12:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Pro-Kashmir freedom slogans pop up on taxicabs in ...
11:50 AM | 5 Feb, 2020
China reiterates stance on J&K issue ahead of ...
09:20 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
China calls for united global effort to combat ...
08:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Talal Abu-Ghazaleh to be guest of honour at IGCF ...
06:33 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own beauty brand, Rare
02:09 PM | 5 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr