President Alvi inaugurates J&K monument as Pakistan marks Kashmir Day

06:30 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
President Alvi inaugurates J&K monument as Pakistan marks Kashmir Day
LAHORE – President Arif Alvi Saturday inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir monument, constructed in memory of Kashmiri martyrs and their struggle, in Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, President Arif Alvi said the monument will help the future generations remember the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmiri.

He said that struggle and the sacrifices of Kashmiris will always be remembered, adding that Pakistan's history is incomplete until the liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Alvi lamented that the promises made with the Kashmiris regarding their right to self-determination were not fulfilled by the international community.

He however said no power can stop the Kashmiris from getting freedom from the cruel Indian clutches, Radio Pakistan reported.

