Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone celebrates 36th birthday

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.

Admired for her striking persona and perfect dance moves, the Bajirao Mastani star has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning more than a decade.

Touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, today marks the 36th birthday of Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, the Piku star gave a birthday present to her massive fan following, 'A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!❤️'

Moreover, her massive fan following and fellow B-town stars showered birthday love on the superstar as they posted her dazzling picture.

Twitter cannot stop showering praises on her on her birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards her.

On the work front, Padukone has Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir film, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project-K with Prabhas, among other projects.