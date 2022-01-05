Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone celebrates 36th birthday
Share
Bollywood's Deepika Padukone has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.
Admired for her striking persona and perfect dance moves, the Bajirao Mastani star has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning more than a decade.
Touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, today marks the 36th birthday of Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.
Taking to Instagram, the Piku star gave a birthday present to her massive fan following, 'A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!❤️'
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, her massive fan following and fellow B-town stars showered birthday love on the superstar as they posted her dazzling picture.
Twitter cannot stop showering praises on her on her birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards her.
On the work front, Padukone has Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir film, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project-K with Prabhas, among other projects.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 83 lands ... 05:23 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 83 has been creating a lot of buzz lately due to its ...
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran Khan welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI's funding06:40 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
- Noor Mukadam case: Verdict reserved on formation of medical board for ...05:45 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
- Kazakhstan's govt resigns amid violent protests, emergency declared04:48 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone celebrates 36th birthday04:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
- Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar?01:36 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021