Supreme Court resumes hearing lifetime disqualification case

ISLAMABAD – As the upcoming general elections draw near, the Supreme Court reconvened on Friday to consider a series of petitions aiming to clarify whether a lawmaker's disqualification period extends to five years or remains a lifelong ban.
A seven-member larger bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali, presides over the hearings.
The proceedings are being live-streamed on the apex court's official website.
Yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa made significant remarks during a Supreme Court hearing regarding the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(F) of the Constitution. He highlighted that banning anyone for life from parliament goes against the principles of Islam.
The Supreme Court had initiated proceedings due to inconsistencies in the Election Act, 2017, regarding the duration of disqualification. The case was spurred by a petition filed by former PML-N provincial lawmaker Sardar Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani, challenging his lifetime disqualification over a fake degree in 2007.
CJP Isa stressed the need to settle the constitutional issue swiftly to prevent confusion among returning officers receiving nomination papers for upcoming elections.
CJP Isa referenced Islamic principles, emphasizing the high regard for human status according to the Holy Quran. He underscored that the concept of lifetime disqualification contradicts the possibility of repentance, a fundamental aspect of Islam.
There were discussions on the need for a constitutional amendment to address lifetime disqualification and a caution against creating obstacles in the forthcoming elections. A lawyer representing petitioners faced rigorous questioning from the bench, with CJP Isa expressing concerns about advocating for lifetime disqualification, suggesting alignment with dictatorial tendencies.
The outcome of this case will significantly impact various politicians’ eligibility for the upcoming polls, including figures like Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
