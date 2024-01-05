Supreme Court resumes hearing lifetime disqualification case

ISLAMABAD – As the upcoming general elections draw near, the Supreme Court reconvened on Friday to consider a series of petitions aiming to clarify whether a lawmaker's disqualification period extends to five years or remains a lifelong ban.

A seven-member larger bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali, presides over the hearings.

The proceedings are being live-streamed on the apex court's official website.

Yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa made significant remarks during a Supreme Court hearing regarding the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(F) of the Constitution. He highlighted that banning anyone for life from parliament goes against the principles of Islam.

The Supreme Court had initiated proceedings due to inconsistencies in the Election Act, 2017, regarding the duration of disqualification. The case was spurred by a petition filed by former PML-N provincial lawmaker Sardar Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani, challenging his lifetime disqualification over a fake degree in 2007.

CJP Isa stressed the need to settle the constitutional issue swiftly to prevent confusion among returning officers receiving nomination papers for upcoming elections.

CJP Isa referenced Islamic principles, emphasizing the high regard for human status according to the Holy Quran. He underscored that the concept of lifetime disqualification contradicts the possibility of repentance, a fundamental aspect of Islam.

There were discussions on the need for a constitutional amendment to address lifetime disqualification and a caution against creating obstacles in the forthcoming elections. A lawyer representing petitioners faced rigorous questioning from the bench, with CJP Isa expressing concerns about advocating for lifetime disqualification, suggesting alignment with dictatorial tendencies.

The outcome of this case will significantly impact various politicians’ eligibility for the upcoming polls, including figures like Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.