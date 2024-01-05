TLP unveils election manifesto, new party flag

LAHORE – The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) unveiled a new party flag alongside a comprehensive 25-point election manifesto.

TLP Ameer Saad Rizvi, speaking at a press conference in Lahore, emphasized their political commitment and presented the manifesto for public scrutiny.

Rizvi highlighted Tehreek-i-Labbaik's solidarity with the people during times of inflation and floods, underscoring their promise to institute the Islamic system and address the populace's fundamental needs.

The manifesto pledges the formation of an Islamic bloc, the eradication of usury, the establishment of a welfare system, and the liberation from foreign debts. It also vows the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, empowerment of women, safeguarding minority rights, and providing citizens with free medical treatment.